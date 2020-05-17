Aberdeen developer asks council for extension on road upgrade condition

A developer has applied for planning conditions around upgrading an Aberdeen junction to be altered, after recent works were carried out.

Fairhurst lodged the proposal with Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Countesswells Development Ltd in regards to the development at A944 Jessiefield junction and land south of the A944.

Planning permission for the site stated that the Jessiefield junction on the A944 and the construction of an all-vehicle eastern access road from the Countesswells development site should be upgraded before the 1001st house has been constructed on the site.

Due to signal upgrades at Kingswells roundabout to help with traffic flow, it is proposed the planning condition is extended so additional work does not need to be carried out until the 1501th house has been constructed at Countesswells.

It has been stated that the increase in the number of homes before the east link road is created will not result in the Kingswells roundabout junction being overwhelmed.

Aberdeen City Council will determine the application in the coming months.