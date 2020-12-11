Aberdeen designer store Overhype to reopen after break-in

Aberdeen fashion store Overhype, which was targeted by thieves earlier this month, will reopen its doors tomorrow.

Owner Sam Rattray said he was delighted to be able to open his store on The Green at 10am.

A man and woman appeared in court after items were stolen from the designer shop on December 1.

Following the incident Sam, 18, set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to be able to reopen his store. However, most of the stock was returned and refunds were issued to everyone who donated.

In addition, Overhype donated £500 to Cash For Kids charity as a thank you for their customers’ generosity.

Sam said: “After a crazy couple of weeks we are absolutely delighted to announce that we will be reopening our doors to you all this Saturday at 10am.

“We would like to thank the police for doing such a tremendous job and we would also like to thank every single one of you for the overwhelming support, generosity and kindness shown.

“We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without you.”