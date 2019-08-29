Aberdeen design shop owners say Brexit effect linked to decision to shut after 27 years

The owners of an Aberdeen shop say the “huge detrimental effect” of Brexit is linked to their decision to close after 27 years.

The owners of Dargie Design thanked customers for their support since the firm opened in 1992, saying they are crushed.

Customers with outstanding orders with the John Street based firm have been told they will be completed by “relevant manufacturers”.

In a statement released on social media, they said: “As a family business we have had a variety of serious illness issues over the last few years and it has now become unsustainable to provide the kind of service that we know our customers deserve, something has to give.

“Brexit has been an ongoing issue and has had a huge detrimental effect.

“All outstanding customers orders will be fulfilled by the relevant manufacturers. They will be in touch when your goods are ready – just pay your balance directly to them.

“We have always taken the shop to be our home – we are crushed.”

“Thank you for the last 27 years – it’s been emotional.”