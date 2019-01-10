Aberdeen’s depute provost Alan Donnelly suspended as police investigate sexual harassment allegation

Aberdeen’s depute provost is being investigated by police over an allegation of sexual harassment.

Councillor Alan Donnelly was immediately suspended by the Scottish Conservative Party after the complaint came to light on Tuesday.

Mr Donnelly, who is on the ruling Conservative-Labour administration within Aberdeen, has been suspended from carrying out any civic duties by authority co-leader Douglas Lumsden.

The reported incident is alleged to have taken place at a civic function in Aberdeen’s Holburn Street following a remembrance event in November.

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: “On January 8, the party received a serious complaint about councillor Alan Donnelly.

“We were also informed that a complaint had also been made to the police.

“As is normal in these circumstance, Councillor Donnelly was immediately suspended from the party.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of an allegation of this nature.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Donnelly has been embroiled in several rows during his tenure as councillor.

In April, a leak emerged showing another division between Mr Donnelly and now Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson.

Mr Thomson provided a report to party bosses on the suitability of the depute provost to stand in last year’s council election.

Penned in August 2016 when Mr Thomson was Tory group leader at the council, he wrote that Mr Donnelly had behaved in ways that resulted in other local Tories “relinquishing or not renewing their party membership”.

It also added that he attracted “negative publicity” as it “gets your name in the paper”.

Mr Donnelly, who represents Torry and Ferryhill, could not be reached for comment when contacted by the Evening Express today.

Aberdeen City Council were contacted for comment.