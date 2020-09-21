Aberdeen department store launches student discount event with car parking included

An Aberdeen department store is hosting a student discount event this week.

Debenhams in the Trinity Centre is offering students 10% off clothing, homeware and beauty products if they present a valid identification card.

It begins today and runs until Monday, September 28.

Debenhams will also pay the first two hours of parking for any city-centre car park if £50 is spent in-store.

This is the first time the city centre store has hosted an event like this and manager Michael Bracken said they were “delighted” students were returning to the Granite City.

He said: “We are delighted to be welcoming new and existing students to Aberdeen with our first student discount week.

“Since reopening the safety and wellbeing of our store team and customers has been our main priority and will continue to be so.

“The addition of our parking offer will hopefully also make a visit to the city centre and Debenhams even easier for our customers.”