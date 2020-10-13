Aberdeen department store confirms three new brands for Christmas as well as free parking deal

An Aberdeen department store has confirmed three new brands will be moving in just in time for Christmas.

The three retailers – MenKind, Burtons Menswear and Fuse Fashion – will all feature in the Trinity Centre’s Debenhams store.

MenKind, which closed its own store in the Bon Accord Centre this year, will be moving into Debenhams with a range of gifts, tech and gadget for Christmas, alongside a host of licenced merchandise and personalised items.

Fred Prego, director of marketing and e-commerce at Menkind, said: “The past few months have presented a unique challenge for the retail sector, and we are incredibly grateful to our customer base for their continued support.

“We are most excited to start our partnership with Debenhams and feel that

their long-standing retail expertise, brand reputation and widely accessible store network will help us best serve UK customers, as they return to shopping in-store.”

Burtons Menswear will also be moving in on the ground floor with a mix of formal and casual clothing for men.

And Fuse Fashion will be opening for the first time in Aberdeen with space on the womenswear floor. Fuse, along with Saloos and Solo, offers a mix of day and formal wear.

Meanwhile, Debenhams is offering to pay for customers parking in any car park in the city centre. The deal will cover two hours of parking if more than £50 is spent within the department store in a single transaction.

Michael Bracken, store manager at Debenhams Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to offer even more choice for our customers here in Aberdeen.

“The new clothing brands of Burton menswear and Fuse fashion offer fantastic new trend-focused pieces to suit everybody’s wardrobe.

“The exciting addition of MenKind complements really well our already famous and popular Christmas gift department with inspiring choices galore in store this winter.”

Trinity Centre manager Linda Stewart added: “We are delighted to welcome the new

exciting concessions to Debenhams, complimenting the already fabulous offer within the department store, a great addition to enhancing the offer that we have here at the Trinity Centre.”