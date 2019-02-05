Aberdeen department store celebrates 75th anniversary

A popular Aberdeen department store has celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Marks & Spencer (M&S) on St Nicholas Street was the firm’s most northerly store when it first opened in 1944.

The retail giant took over the Morrison’s Economic Stores on February 2 1944 and continued to trade as Morrison’s until the following year.

The store served the city in the granite-fronted building until the 1960s, when work began to expand and refurbish the premises.

At the time it was the largest new building project for M&S for several years.Part of this work included the brick-by-brick relocation of the Wallace Tower from St Nicholas Street to Tillydrone Road, as well as the demolition of a number of other old granite buildings.

The refurbished store, which opened in October 1966, included an enlarged food hall.

Throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s the store’s food offerings proved to be a big draw for customers.

Running up to Burns Night in 1989, M&S was said to be the largest retailer in the world for haggis – and the Aberdeen store was the best performing in Scotland, selling £4,000 of the Scottish delicacy in just one week.

The biggest change for the store since the refurbishment in the 1960s was the construction and opening of the St Nicholas Centre in 1985.

The creation of the new shopping arcade saw the closure St Nicholas Street – a road which had connected George Street and Market Street since 1807.

Starting with just one store in the heart of the city 75 years ago, M&S has expanded across the north-east.

The chain now has branches at 11 locations, including food halls and petrol stations, as well as larger stores stretching from the Granite City to Elgin.

Rachel Rankine, M&S Aberdeen store manager, said: “We were delighted to celebrate the 75th anniversary of M&S Aberdeen.

“We have been at the heart of the community here in Aberdeen since the store first opened its doors and we’re really proud to continue to serve the people of the Granite City.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “It is fantastic to see a much-loved fixture in our city centre celebrating such a momentous milestone.

“Marks & Spencer has long been a mainstay of our city centre and has built up a loyal following over its 75 years and counting in the Granite City.

“Institutions like this have a fond place in the public’s heart and we look forward to many more anniversaries to come.”