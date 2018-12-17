Aberdeen dentist wins national award

An Aberdeen dental practice has been awarded a top accolade at a prestigious ceremony.

Andrew Scott Dental Care was recognised as the best new practice at the Dentistry Scotland Awards 2018.

The Thistle Street practice is run by Andrew Scott and his wife Ainslie.

The awards bash took place earlier this year in Glasgow.

It comes as Inverurie Smile Care was recognised as Best NHS Practice and was also Best Treatment of Nervous Patients runner-up at the same awards.

It follows on from the success of the group’s sister practice in Huntly, which won the honour of being named best NHS practice last year.

