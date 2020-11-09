Aberdeen dentist secures £600,000 to purchase building

An Aberdeen dental practice has been awarded a £600,000 funding package to help it buy the building it rents.

Carden Place Dental Practice Ltd has operated in its West End premises for the past 25 years.

It was forced to close its doors in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with its current lease coming to an end as lockdown began.

To help, the surgery secured a £600k loan from Bank of Scotland to purchase the building, helping it to save more than £100k in fees that would have been required to be paid in order to move all the specialist clinical equipment during a pandemic.

Chris Pilc, director of Carden Place Dental Practice Ltd, said: “Like many healthcare providers, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we couldn’t provide the normal face-to-face care for our patients. On top of this, our lease was coming to an end and we were facing the challenge of moving lots of specialist equipment which even without lockdown restrictions, can be very tricky and expensive.

“We decided to approach our landlord to see if they would consider selling, and they agreed. Thanks to the support from Bank of Scotland we were able to complete the purchase of the practice and minimise disruption during this challenging time.

“We’re now operating at about half our usual capacity but we’re hopeful as we edge towards the further easing of restrictions, we will be able to return to some form of relative normality in the coming months.”

It has meant the dental surgery can continue operating on a ground floor premises, which ensures good accessibility for those attending.

Stew Denholm, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: “Businesses are facing a period of transition at the moment so it’s heartening to see firms like Carden Place Dental Practice Ltd secure its long-term future by thinking ahead.

“Thousands of office workers have been working from home since March with several large companies completely rethinking their approach to remote working. This has created an opportunity for businesses like Carden Place Dental Practice to buy instead of lease, saving them both money and ensuring buildings remain occupied.

“We’ll continue to be by the side of businesses across all sectors, as we all work towards a more positive end to the year.”