Aberdeen dental practice asked to close by incident management team after Covid outbreak

A dental practice in Aberdeen has been formally asked to close after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The incident management team (IMT), which consists of various partners focused on the response to the pandemic, said there has been a “small number of cases” associated with the West End Dental Practice on Great Western Road.

Contact tracing is currently ongoing, with the closure of the practice requested “to protect public health and allow further investigations to take place”.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “NHS Grampian, the Health and Safety Executive and Aberdeen City Council’s Protective Services, have formally asked the independent West End Dental Practice to close following an outbreak of Covid-19 associated with the facility.

“An IMT has been formed to examine a small number of cases of Covid-19 associated with the facility.

“Our advice to residents in Grampian continues to be to have high vigilance for symptoms. If you have a continuous cough, fever or loss of taste or smell you should book a PCR test immediately and isolate, along with your household.

“Asymptomatic testing, for those without symptoms, remains available to everyone else at any point on this website.

“If you are a patient of the practice and have a dental emergency between 6pm and 8am or at weekends, you should call NHS 24 on 111.

“During weekdays Monday to Friday between 8.05am – 6pm, please contact the NHS Grampian Dental Information and Advice Line (DIAL) on 0345 45 65 990 for help.”