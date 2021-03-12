In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, healthcare staff across the north-east were redeployed to different areas to help fight virus.

Dental nurse Karen Stephen was one of those who took on a new role, becoming one of the many workers to become a tester.

Karen and her colleagues quickly adapted to the challenge of testing, even though the role was different to anything she had done before.

And having enjoyed learning new skills so much, Karen says it has given her the confidence to try new things.

“I originally worked at the dental school as a dental nurse and have worked for the NHS since 2007,” she said.

“I was redeployed in March to work as a tester. It was a matter of days between being told we were being redeployed and then starting work at the tent.

“I was definitely thrown out of my comfort zone – doing your first swab is very scary, especially when you’ve not done it before! Trying to stick a cotton bud down somebody’s throat and not make them gag was hard at first. But once you’ve done a few it’s second nature.

‘I am proud to be a part of the NHS’

“There was a bit of trepidation in the early days but thankfully among all the staff there was not a single case of Covid between us. We were very well protected with PPE and everything like that. Now we’re at the point where you don’t even think about whether someone might have Covid – you are just there to do the swab.”

Karen spoke of how she enjoyed being deployed to help out her colleagues.

She added: “As much as I love dental nursing and I’ve done it from a young age, I’d like to do something different. It pushed me out my comfort zone and showed me I can do different things. What that is, I don’t know! But it’s not something I’d have considered before. I wouldn’t have thought I’d be able to learn something new.

“I am definitely proud to be part of the NHS and of having done my bit. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the tent and if they were short-staffed I would still go and help out. I really do enjoy it.”

