Aberdeen dates-n-mates charity appeals for help to win National Lottery competition

An Aberdeen charity has appealed for the public to help it win a national competition.

Friendship agency dates-n-mates was set up for adults with learning disabilities.

It is now in the running to win the Best Community and Charity Project category of the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

Each winner will receive a £10,000 cash prize, a National Lottery Awards trophy and the chance to attend the awards ceremony.

John Paul Moffat, dates-n-mates’ national director, said: “Our members are so proud and excited that dates-n-mates have reached the finals of the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

“It would mean so much to our members and their families for us to win this award and we urge the public to get behind us to be named Best Community and Charity project.”

To vote, visit lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards