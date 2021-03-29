Aberdeen date set for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Official Tour

The hugely popular RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is sashaying towards Aberdeen for a night of glitz and glamour on its official UK tour.

The live version of the BBC Three hit show will be at the Music Hall on March 30 next year, with stars from both series of the contest offering a night of extravagant entertainment.

Audiences can expect the unexpected and witness the charisma, uniqueness and talent from second series finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and winner Laurence Chaney, who is from Glasgow.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts expect tickets to be in demand when they go on sale on Friday April 2. The Granite City date was added to the tour due to a clamour for tickets. Dates in Edinburgh and Glasgow have already sold out.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “We’re delighted to bring such a high-profile performance to the city in 2022. The TV series was a roaring success and the live show is renowned for its amazing production.

“A Scottish winner makes our date even more special and we are sure the stars will really turn on the style at the Music Hall. This is sure to be a popular show so we’re encouraging everyone to book their tickets early as we’re expecting a race to buy them!”.

RuPaul both challenges and coaches the queens during the series.RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has won a legion of fans since it first aired in October 2109, followed by a second series earlier this year.

Season two of the popular TV show aired in January 2021 and pitted 12 aspiring contestants against each other in a series of challenges.

After 10 episodes, Lawrence Chaney was declared the winner in a grand finale featuring singing competitions, runway contests and lip syncing to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing. Guest judges across the series included Elizabeth Hurley, Sheridan Smith, Lorraine Kelly and Jessie Ware. They joined regular judges – including RuPaul, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage.

For more information and tickets when the go on sale at 10am on Friday, visit aberdeenperformingarts.com