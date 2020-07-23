Aberdeen data specialists join project to examine health challenges

A team of data specialists from Aberdeen have joined a nationwide project to better understand health challenges facing the UK.

The experts from the Aberdeen Centre for Health Data Science – which includes NHS Grampian and Aberdeen University – have joined forces with the Networked Data Lab, a national framework of specialists.

The lab is run by the charity the Health Foundation.

They will receive funding of around £400,000 over two years to help address challenges facing health and care services, both in the city and nationally.

Sarah Deeny, assistant director of data analytics at the Health Foundation, said: “High-quality and comprehensive data and information are often the key to solving our most pressing health and care issues.

“Data has played a fundamental role in understanding the challenges presented by the virus and in finding innovative ways to solve problems. But these complex challenges extend beyond the current crisis – the same innovation will be needed in future to ensure that health and care services meet people’s needs.”

Professor Corri Black, who is co-director of the Aberdeen Centre for Health Data Science and a consultant in public health medicine with NHS Grampian, added: “We are delighted to bring our partners from the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian to this collaboration with the Health Foundation, and to be part of the Networked Data Lab.

“The programme will enhance our local relationships demonstrating the benefits of data informed decision making where the local context and knowledge is so important. The Networked Data Lab will also enable us to work together at scale across the network to address the big challenges in health and care.

“The Networked Data Lab is a hugely exciting new way of working, bringing together professionals from across organisations with our local communities, breaking down barriers to work together and improve health and care.”