Aberdeen darts players attempt new record by playing for more than 51 hours

Four darts friends were recovering today after playing the game for more than 51 hours in an attempt to set a new world record.

Mark Taylor, 49, Lewis Grant, 26, Dave Matthew, 35 and Neil Munro, 39, spent the weekend in the Grosvenor Casino attempting to beat the previous record of just under 50 hours.

The quartet were attempting to play for a mammoth 60 hours, but called it a day at 3pm yesterday having already beaten the previous record by more than an hour-and-a-half.

However, the pals now face an anxious wait to see if their record will stand as it must be verified by Guinness World Records.

Neil and Dave played against Lewis and Mark at the city centre casino starting from noon on Friday.

Money raised will go to the Friends of the Neonatal Unit after doctors and nurses there helped care for Neil’s two-year-old twin boys Jayden and Jackson when they were born prematurely.

The doubles match saw 481 legs of darts with Neil and Dave winning 302 to 179.

It is not yet known how much has been raised by the players, but an online JustGiving page made £800 for the charity.

Neil said they had gathered quite a large crowd over the busy weekend.

He said: “We wanted to smash 60 hours. Reality set in when we got to the 47-hour stage.

“No one said it out loud but we all kind of knew that 60 hours was a tall order.

“There was some randomness over the weekend with people coming into the casino and wondering why there was a dartboard.

“There were a few drunk people who were asking if they could go next. It was funny, but once we explained it to them they were more than happy to donate to us.

“Whether we had raised £10 or £2,000 it is all money the charity did not have on Friday.

“Without volunteers I don’t think we would have gone through it. They all helped us on short notice.”

Lewis said: “Towards the end was the hardest. Everyone at some point had a low spot but we all managed to keep going.

“If people saw us at the start and then at the end they wouldn’t have thought it was the same guys.”

Mark agreed he had found the feat very challenging.

He said: “I had it quite bad mentally. We would do eight hours and I kept thinking we still had so much more to go.

“When we started we were full of energy but we all hit the wall really badly on Sunday morning.”

Last year, Dave and Lewis attempted to break the record for the longest ever singles match, taking to the oche for 59 hours, 59 minutes and 53 seconds – although it too has yet to be verified.

Dave said: “There were some tough spots, highs and lows but we managed to all get through together.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/2DCXgng