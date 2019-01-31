Aberdeen darts pals aiming to set new world record to raise cash for charity

Four darts-daft pals are set to attempt to play the longest ever doubles match to raise money for charity.

Neil Munro, 39, and mates Dave Matthew, 35, Lewis Grant, 26, and Mark Taylor, 49, are aiming for a mammoth 60-hour doubles match starting tomorrow.

The group are hoping to set a new world record, as well as raise money for the Friends of the Neonatal Unit, after doctors and nurses there helped care for Neil’s two-year-old twin boys Jayden and Jackson.

Neil, of Northfield, said: “We all know each other through the darts scene and our charity work.

“When Dave said he wanted volunteers for the match, it was a no-brainer to raise some money for charity.

“It’s a good cause and a laugh.”

The four friends, Neil and Dave against Lewis and Mark, will step up to the oche at G Casino in the city centre, where Neil works as a poker supervisor, at noon on Friday.

They’re aiming to play for 60 hours, to beat the current 50-hour record, throwing tungsten arrows for six hours at a time with half-hour breaks in between.

Neil said: “I think it will kick in on Friday morning how massive the test is.

“I’ve done a lot stuff like walk and endurance stuff – and having two two-year-old boys I’m used to not sleeping.

“I think the four of us being there will be easier than just two people.

“There’s three other guys you don’t want to let down and that’ll spur me on to complete it.

“It’s going to be competitive but also fun.

“To be verified by Guinness it needs to be played out as if it was a proper darts match.

“I’m probably the weakest out of the four. I don’t play darts as often as the other guys do.

“My job is just to try to score darts and Dave’s job is to try to finish doubles.”

The pals all agreed to pick Friends of the Neonatal Unit, which supports Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s neonatal unit, after it cared for Neil’s boys when they were born prematurely.

He said: “Jayden’s heart failed and Jackson stopped breathing. Our emotions were up in the air when they were born five weeks early. To top it off they were born on Christmas Eve. They got a visit from Santa and the unit even gave us Christmas cards.

“During that time the staff were always available to answer any questions.

“It showed how amazing a job they do in difficult circumstances.

“They made us feel welcome and at ease.

“Hopefully people will dig deep and raise as much money as they can for this worthwhile cause.”

Last year, Dave and Lewis attempted to break the record for the longest ever singles match.

They played for 59 hours, 59 minutes and 53 seconds – although it has yet to be verified by Guinness.

Mark said: “The charity was a massive pull as it’s such a great cause.

“I love a challenge so the 60 hours should push me to my limits. It won’t be easy but we will get through it together.

“It will help with Dave and Lewis’ experience from last year.”

People can watch and donate in person at the casino or by visiting bit.ly/2DCXgng