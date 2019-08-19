Aberdeen dancers move into historic Anatomy Rooms

An Aberdeen dance agency has invested money into creating a studio in a historic city space.

Citymoves is in the process of improving facilites in the Anatomy Rooms behind Marischal College, which it leases from Aberdeen University, to create a fit-for-purpose studio and performance space.

Plans for the investment – which will total over £40,000 – have been approved by Aberdeen City Council’s culture team as well as the estate department at the university.

Half the funding has been provided by the council’s Creative Spaces Fund and the upgrades will include a new flexible sprung dancefloor, ballet barres, dance mirrors, a raised seating platform and new changing facilities.

Work will be completed in time for the Dancelive festival, which runs from October 17 to 20.

The Anatomy Rooms are due to host programmes, along with the Citymoves Belmont studio, the Lemon Tree and His Majesty’s Theatre.

Bosses say the move will make the space more suitable for dance and performance and all daytime classes will move to the space from today.

Citymoves chief executive Carol Benzie said: “We are delighted that the local authority’s Creative Spaces Fund has supported our ambition to enhance the beautiful space in the dissection room at the Anatomy Rooms for the benefit of dancers and performers from Aberdeen and beyond who wish to choreograph, dance and perform in our city.

“The investment will be put to best use during Dancelive, but will also benefit all our existing community dance classes which are open to all.

“We have introduced new classes this term in the hope that we can maximise the use of the space for those who love to try new styles.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “We at Aberdeen City Council are delighted to support the upgrading of Citymoves Anatomy Rooms dance space so they can enable even more people to enjoy their range of classes and workshops.

“Dance can play an important part in contributing to wellbeing and this funding will make it accessible to more of our citizens.”