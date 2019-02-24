Aberdeen dance school steps up to success in national championship

Pupils from an Aberdeen dance school have been successful in a championship competition.

Natalie Tough School of Dance, which runs classes at Stoneywood, Dyce and Aberdeen, had recently sent 11 students to compete at Renfrewshire Supreme Stage Championship.

The competition involved around 150 dancers competing across four dance genres (ballet, modern, tap, and song and dance) in an elimination process lasting three days.

Three students from the school won championship titles in juvenile ballet, junior song and dance and senior song and dance. Nine other dancers from the school were placed in the top five.

The owner of the school Natalie Tough said: “I am dedicated, my whole life is my dance school and the kids really wanted it as well”

“They love competing.

“It’s a reward for them to see how much they have improved.

“We are going to have a bit of a celebration for the girls.”