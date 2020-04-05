Aberdeen dance school steps out in celebration of 40th anniversary

An Aberdeen dancing school is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a blockbuster run of shows at His Majesty’s Theatre in the summer.

Sandra Mcintosh has been running Scott School of Dance since 1980 after branching out on her own at the age of 18.

It has been a staple of the Bridge of Don since then, with Sandra teaching pupils from the area’s academy for 40 years, along with other kids from around Aberdeen.

Currently, she has 180 students under her tutelage, from ages two to 24, and they will all be making an appearance in her show, called Iconic, which will be shown from July 1 until July 4.

Sandra has danced all of her life and believes her school’s longevity is down to the fact they have always been based in Bridge of Don and served the family’s there well.

She said: “I started dancing at the age of two at the Jane Birse School of Dance and then Bridge of Don Academy approached me to become a teacher within the school.

“After a year, I branched off on my own at the age of 18 and started Scott’s School of Dancing.

“I’m teaching kids now who are 18 and I always wonder how I managed to start a school at that age.

“I think my longevity is due to a number of things, like the syllabus I teach, the techniques.

“I’ve also stayed in the Bridge of Don for my whole life, so word of mouth helps.

“I’m teaching grandkids and kids of people I have teached before which shows that I an very much a family friendly dancing school.”

In a bid to make her anniversary show special she is inviting back former pupils to perform in the show, with two flying all the way back from Dubai to take part.

They are being taught the moves through Skype and will be ready to go when the show comes to Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Sandra said: “Because it’s my 40th anniversary show I put a message of Facebook asking ex-students if they wanted to take part.

“First of all I got more than 50 replies but not I have 35 committed to it which is a massive amount.

“These are aged from 23 to some of the girls who are older and haven’t danced for 30 years who are 48.

“A bunch of them are my very first students which is just wonderful to see them come back.

“Two of them are flying over from Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the show, Victoria Shirran-Green and Rachel Robertson so it will be fantastic to see them.”

In addition, Sandra will be replaying some of her favourite dances from through the years, including Cats and Wicked.

She will also be performing a monologue about her 40 years in the business before hopefully doing a dance herself, injuries permitting.

She said: “I had my first show at age of 21 called Lucy’s Dream Comes True and since then have put on a different show every two years,

“This will be a huge show for me for another reason as well because I got a hip replacement last summer and I would like to do a little dancing in the show.

“In the last one I didn’t do any due to my hip being so sore but I always make a surprise appearance.

“My goal now is to do a little bit of dancing in the show.”

The show is sponsored by Prospect 13, and tickets are available from the HMT press office.