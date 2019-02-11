Aberdeen dad thought he might die as dogs ripped his leg apart

A man could be left permanently disfigured after he was attacked by two dogs in Aberdeen.

James Nicol visited a friend’s flat at Northsea Court in Seaton when the two dogs pounced and bit him on the legs as he cowered in fear.

The 43-year-old dad of one believes he could have died – but his quick thinking saved him.

“They were coming right at me and I had to protect my throat and face, so I grabbed a rug and just covered my face – I had no choice but to let them rip my left leg apart. I thought I might die.”

A minute into the horrific attack, Mr Nicol managed to crawl out of the property and call 999.

It is understood a neighbour also called 999 to report that Staffordshire bull terriers had attacked Mr Nicol.

Paramedics attended and took Mr Nicol to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains.

Graphic Image Warning

Use the slider to show the image.

“The pain was indescribable,” said Mr Nicol, who is an events manager. “I’ve had to have skin taken off my thigh so it can be grafted onto my legs.

“It will be a while before I can even try to put weight on my left leg. I will have to undergo physio.

“I could be left permanently disfigured, but the plastic surgeons have done a great job so far.”

Mr Nicol, who lives in Northsea Court, said: “My friend who lives in a different flat wanted to catch up. I told him I would only come to his flat if the dogs were locked away.

“I thought they had been locked in a bathroom but they somehow got out and came for me.”

It is understood police were told there was a misunderstanding, as Mr Nicol entered the flat thinking the dogs were locked in a room, but they were not.

Mr Nicol added: “I’m just grateful my boy wasn’t with me. He wouldn’t have stood a chance.

“I’m just hoping to provide awareness of how dangerous and powerful these types of dogs are and that people should think twice regarding approaching such dogs.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 7.20pm on February 1 regarding a man who had been bitten by a dog.

“A man was taken to ARI for treatment. Officers made inquiries and established the man who had been bitten did not wish to make a report.

“The issue was referred to the dog warden at the council.”

It is understood police and the dog warden took the view no action was needed regarding the dogs because they are a legal breed and the dogs do not pose a risk to the public as they attacked Mr Nicol when they were not restrained or locked in a room.