Aberdeen dad tells how his family was ready to jump from window to flee flat inferno

Police investigating a deliberate blaze at city flats are looking to speak to two women thought to be in the area at the time.

Families were forced to flee after the blaze at Printfield Terrace early on Sunday morning.

Officers are also calling for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

It comes as an Aberdeen dad has told how he was forced to consider throwing his children out of a window to escape the blaze.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, but two men and a woman were taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents were evacuated from the block.

Police say they are keen to speak to two women believed to have been in the area at the time who may be able to assist the investigation.

One of the women is described as wearing a white jacket and red dress. The second woman was wearing a blue jacket.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low of Aberdeen CID said: “Deliberately setting fires is inherently dangerous and this may well have had more serious consequences.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0963 of 26 July, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Taylor, who lived in the Printfield Terrace flat across the hall from Sunday’s inferno told how he and his family fled the blaze.

The family is now living in temporary accommodation.

Kenny, who lived in the flat with his partner and three children was woken by sounds of shouting and screaming and was faced with a wall of fire outside his front door.

The 35-year-old described moment he was forced to consider jumping from his first-floor flat, with his partner then needing to throw his children, aged one-and-a-half, 10 and 15, from the window before neighbours were able to rescue them.

He said: “I went to spy hole and all I could see was flames. I couldn’t open the door

“We ran into the far away bedroom and opened the window right up. The neighbours were throwing mattresses down, we were ready to jump.

“At the last minute neighbours from the next block with buckets of water put the fire out and we were able to get to the front door.

“We were ready to jump. I would have jumped and my partner would have had to throw me the kids.

“We would have had to throw them out the window with my partner jumping last.”

Five families, along with Kenny’s, were forced out of their beds at 4am after a fire was started at the door of a first floor flat.

Pictures from inside the council-owned granite block show extensive damage to the fire-hit flat, with properties above and below also suffering damage.

Since being forced from their flat, the family of five have been living in temporary accommodation in the city centre.

Kenny has praised their council for their help so far, adding they had been given a rough timescale for getting back into their property.

He said: “We’ve been able to collect what we needed from the flat and have been told it will be three to four weeks before our side of the building can move back in, once the landing has been repaired.”

And he told of the impact the fire has had on his family, saying: “The kids lives have been turned upside down. They’re not doing good at all. The only time they’re settling is when we take them to other family to mix with kids.

“It’s being made ten times worse, because this was not an accident.”