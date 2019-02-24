Aberdeen dad rises to abseil challenge for mental health charity

A man who contemplated taking his own life 10 years ago today told of his ambitious challenge to head down the rocks at the site while raising cash for a mental health charity.

Scott Milne, 40, said he had reached a “really low point” in his life when he phoned a taxi one night to drive him to the cliffs at Cove.

He said: “I had no one to turn to, no friends or family I felt like I could go to.

“I decided one morning I was going to end it all. I thought about going to the doctor but instead I went to the bar and got drunk.

“It was about 6pm and I still had the same feeling, it hadn’t gone away.

“I felt there was nothing I could do. It was the loneliest I had ever been.

“I even told the taxi driver who drove me there what I was planning to do and he didn’t say anything – it just made me feel worse,” he said.

However, the Stoneywood resident said when he got to the edge of the cliffs that night, all he could think about was his one-year-old daughter.

“I got up to the edge, fell to my knees and started to cry.

“My daughter was only a year old at the time and I just kept thinking of her and I was like that for about an hour or two. I realised I couldn’t leave her alone.”

The plant operator has never returned to the site after promising himself he would not.

However, Scott is now looking to give back to those who might still be struggling with their mental health.

On June 29, he will be taking on the adventurous task of abseiling down the cliffs with a team of his friends and outdoor activities organiser Adventure Aberdeen.

He said: “I try to do something for charity every year and this year I thought I would do something for Mental Health Aberdeen.

“Now, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been with my partner, my three kids and my dogs.

“Mental health isn’t something you can play about with.

“It’s something that affects each and every one of us at one point in our lives.

“I’m hoping by doing this we can help other people by getting the message across that it’s okay not to be okay.

“I want people to know if they’re struggling, there are options. There’s a lot of people out there who are fighting every day.

“I want them to know it doesn’t matter how alone you feel, there’s always someone you can speak to.

“Mental Health Aberdeen is one of those you should be getting in touch with.

“It’s also closure for me. I haven’t been back in 10 years and by doing this I can go back and finally close the book on this.”

Those interested in donating can do so by visiting: bit.ly/2V2h7Ck

Samaritans offer free help through its helpline on 116 123