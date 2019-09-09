Aberdeen dad releases CCTV image in bid to trace man who broke into his home

An Aberdeen man is asking the public to help trace a thief caught on CCTV footage sneaking out from his family home.

Maris Bogdans, who lives on the city’s Elmbank Terrace, has issued a warning after the man entered unnoticed and escaped with cash, perfumes, a wristwatch and a phone power bank.

The 39-year-old said he and his wife Almas, also 39, were both in their kitchen at the time of the incident at around 9pm on August 23, while his 12-year-old son was in the living room and his 17-year-old daughter was upstairs.

He said: “My son felt cold coming in from somewhere and he went to the door. At the front door he could see someone outside.

“My daughter came downstairs and she said £15 was missing and at that point we didn’t know if he was still upstairs.

“I checked and the front gates were open.”

The father-of-two, who works as a lorry driver, reported the theft to police that evening, passing over CCTV taken from outside the front of his property.

He said: “The police came back and they said they couldn’t make out who it was.

“I spoke with my neighbours and it turns out that this is pretty normal.

“Some of the neighbours told the same story.

“We all have lost sleep ever since and do not feel safe in our own home anymore.”

Maris is now urging anyone who may recognise the man from the footage to contact the police.

He said: “We are hoping someone can recognise him. Everyone has their own walk.

“If he gets away with going into a house while everyone is there then he will feel like he can do whatever he likes.”

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating the incident, and have appealed for witnesses who may have seen something suspicious in the area to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: “Inquiries are ongoing after a sneak-in theft at a property on the Elmbank Terrace area of Aberdeen was reported to police.

“The theft is believed to have happened at around 9pm and anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4681.”