Aberdeen dad pens upbeat song to inspire those living under lockdown

An Aberdeen man has wrote a song describing life under lockdown.

Murray Robertson, 44, penned the number about living under the current coronavirus restrictions and the experiences he misses the most.

The upbeat tune inspires people to keep holding on through the crisis.

Murray said: “Music is a wonderful passion of mine but I make no income from it so it’s just a hobby.

“(The inspiration behind the song) is to always focus on the positive and the fact that most of the planet is in the same situation, same mindset, we should try to be kinder and focus on what’s important when the storm passes.”

The offshore worker from Kincorth added: “Lockdown has been fantastic for our family time. Our dog Rosie has adored it.

“She’s had all three of her favourite humans here all the time. I work offshore and have just finished my two-week trip from home. My beautiful wife has made fantastic food.

“My son Zak, 14, is who I feel for the most, he misses his friends and it is the younger generation who suffer during the pandemic.

“Family cuddles will get him through though.”

