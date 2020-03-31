Aberdeen Cyrenians urgently need YOUR help

An Aberdeen charity is asking for help in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeen Cyrenians is looking for help feeding the north-east throughout the pandemic and, as part of their mission to support vulnerable people in the community, they have teamed up with CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer.

Together the charities have creared AC2U, a service to help vulnerable individuals and families access essential goods.

The effort is delivering emergency care packages across the north-east – but they need your help.

Aberdeen Cyrenians are recruiting two new support practitioners on a temporary contract to cope with the demand of AC2U.

WE'RE RECRUITING! Are you compassionate, flexible, a quick thinker and able to drive? We're looking for TWO new… Posted by Aberdeen Cyrenians on Monday, 30 March 2020

Duties for the role will include:

Making and receiving phone calls

Assessing incoming referrals

Preparing food parcels

Distributing food parcels

They are looking for candidates who are flexible, adaptable and able to work under pressure and respond to changing priorities.

The ideal candidate must also be a team player, and importantly, possess a full drivers licence.

If you think you are suitable for the role, apply online here.

Applications for the role will close on Thursday at 1pm due to the urgent nature of the position.

