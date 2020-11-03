Aberdeen Cyrenians asks residents to light up city during Christmas appeal

An Aberdeen charity which has been helping the city’s homeless for more than 50 years wants people to get involved with its Christmas appeal.

Aberdeen Cyrenians‘ festive celebration recognises the importance of home and community over the course of 2020.

The charity is asking people decorating their homes for the festive season to join its Winter Wonderland Festive Trail and light up the Granite City.

Anyone wanting to take part can submit their location to be included on a trail map which can then be downloaded from the Aberdeen Cyrenians website.

Photos and locations will also be included on Facebook with prizes for the wonderland that receives the most likes.

Participating houses or offices will also be invited to set up JustGiving fundraising pages so that visitors can make a small donation. The location raising the most donations will also win a prize.

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “Throughout this extraordinary year, home has been our sanctuary for us and our loved ones. We wanted to celebrate the special place that home has in our lives, and raise funds for those without a safe place to call home. With Christmas likely to be very different this year, we felt this would be a special way to come together as a community, while still keeping a safe distance.

“We hope that homes across Aberdeen will sign up to take part and bring joy to those that follow the trail. We may not be able to be together this year, but we can still celebrate our home and our community.

“We also have a number of other ways that people can get involved this festive season to support those affected by homelessness, poverty and abuse during this difficult time of year; from the Big Give campaign which will match and multiply donations, to Gift Boxes providing essentials to help people get through the winter months.

“Companies can also get involved through participation in the Winter Wonderland Festive Trail or sponsorship opportunities.”

Anyone can submit their location for the Winter Wonderland Festive Trail map at www.weareac.org/wonderland or contact Fundraising@weareac.org to find out more.