Aberdeen cyclists’ views wanted

An event has been organised for people to discuss ongoing issues facing Aberdeen cyclists.

There will be a two-hour workshop with a group bike ride from Cornhill Primary School to the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC).

The bike ride will show the practical experience of cycling in the city with a discussion about the experience afterwards.

It is organised as part of the funding set out by the Scottish Government and Cycle Friendly Community Development Fund from Cycling Scotland.

A mechanic will also be available on the day to give bikes a safety and maintenance check.

It will take place next Saturday at 1pm. Refreshments will be provided.

If you would like to take part please contact AMC by emailing n.shrestha@abmc.org.uk or call 07969 354219 or 01224 977424.