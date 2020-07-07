Aberdeen cycling club raises more than £2,000 for charity in virtual race

An Aberdeen cycling club has given a homelessness charity a cash boost after raising funds through a virtual cycling race.

The Spring Bunny Time Trial, organised by Deeside Thistle Cycling Club (DTCC), takes place each year however due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was held virtually on June 10.

A JustGiving page was set up with a target of £500, however a total of £2,365 was raised for charity Aberdeen Cyrenians.

It was open to all cyclists from any location on app Zwift, with access to a bike and a home trainer compatible with the Zwift virtual system.

The race was a 10.7 mile classic flat course in a virtual desert landscape, with local amateur racers ranked as Championship riders and competing against other athletes worldwide.

Andrew Harrington, chairman of DTCC, said: “I am very proud of club members for doing something for the local community in these difficult times. Those who help the vulnerable deserve our support.”

Bryony Shepherd, community and events fundraiser for Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We’re delighted to have received this generous donation from Deeside Thistle Cycling Club, which will allow us to offer help and support to some of the most vulnerable people in our community at this crucial point in the COVID-19 exit.”