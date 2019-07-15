Aberdeen cycle shop to shut

An Aberdeen cycling shop will close its doors for the final time later this month.

Evans Cycles, which currently has a store on Great Northern Road, has announced it will shut up shop on July 26.

Once closed, the nearest alternative store will be 90 miles away in Edinburgh.

The struggling firm was placed into administration before being sold to Sports Direct International in a deal agreed last year.

Several stores have already closed in London.

The company has said staff have been redeployed to other areas within the business “where possible”.