Aberdeen cycle protesters make tracks to escape traffic

Aberdeen cycling protesters are hoping to avoid battling with traffic for their next big event.

Pedal on Parliament has been held in Aberdeen for the last five years with the aim of encouraging the city council to focus on walking and cycling as a means of transport.

Previously the event has been held on open roads – but organisers have now applied to hold it on traffic-free routes.

They hope it will follow the same route as the professional Tour Series event.

It is hoped that by making the route traffic-free, more people – particularly families and children – will be able to take part.

However, a road closure will cost more than £2,000 and host Aberdeen Cycle Forum has announced plans to begin fundraising for the event, although no date has yet been set for it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Organiser Rachel Martin said: “I think we will get a lot more people along to the event if the roads are closed because they are simply too afraid to cycle on the roads while they are open to traffic.

“In the past, Pedal on Parliament has had about 100 people in Aberdeen, but we are hoping we’ll have a lot more than that this year because of the closed road aspect of it.

“We haven’t seen much increase in cycling in Aberdeen over the last few years because we lack the infrastructure here.

“We want to see an increase in the amount of the transport budget spent on active travel.

“We want to show that cycling is for everyone – it is not just for professional athletes and it will be nice for people to ride on closed roads.

“It will be a protest but we also want it to be a fun and enjoyable day. We want people to come out and show their support for walking and cycling.”

Plans are already being put in place to raise the money needed for the road closure.

Rachel said: “It will cost more than £2,300 to close the road for the event so we are starting early and are planning to raise funds to go towards that.

“Applying for grants and things like that can take a while.

“But we have a lot of ideas for raising the money and we are really looking forward to getting it done.”

Rachel believes investment in walking and cycling is vital to help reverse climate change and health problems.

She said: “There are a lot of people in the city who want to cycle but just can’t because it is too scary.

“There needs to be action and investment in active travel to make it open to more people.

“We have problems with climate change and issues with health which stem from not being physically active enough or having a poor lifestyle.

“That is why we need to make cycling an attractive mode of transport.”