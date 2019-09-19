Aberdeen cycle hire scheme moves step closer

Plans for a public cycle hire scheme in Aberdeen are a step closer after councillors were advised to move forward with a private ownership model.

The project is due to be discussed at the meeting of the city growth committee next week.

An assessment using Scottish Transport Assessment Guidance (STAG) found there is an appetite for the scheme in the city, while schemes in Edinburgh, Stirling and Dundee were also examined.

And a private ownership model has been recommended for the scheme, which would see the council set a minimum service standard.

A report, which will be heard by councillors at the meeting, also called for more investment in the city’s cycle infrastructure.

It said: “The study outlined the need for further investment in cycling infrastructure for the scheme to really succeed, which was also commented on by the public consultation.”