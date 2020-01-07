Aberdeen cycle groups calls of businesses to help fund road closure for event

An Aberdeen cycle group has urged north-east businesses to support an event later this year.

Aberdeen Cycle Forum is aiming to raise more than £1,800 to pay for road closures for Reclaim the Streets on May 3.

The organisation has asked businesses for support and those donating £100 will be added to the campaign website.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, the cycle forum’s campaign secretary Rachel Martin said: “Reclaim the Streets 2020 is our chance to cycle in Aberdeen and feel safe.

“It’s a taste of what Aberdeen could be like with proper cycling infrastructure and a reminder of what it was like before it became choked with cars.”