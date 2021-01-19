Aberdeen cycle group launches competition for school pupils

An Aberdeen cycle group has launched a new competition for young people to design a banner encouraging people to turn their car engines off when parked.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum is encouraging school pupils across the north-east to create the banner.

The winner of the competition will have the design printed onto a large outdoor waterproof banner which can then be tied to a school gate.

Two will be selected – one from primary school and one from secondary.

It aims to raise awareness of the dangers of exhausts fumes from vehicles being left running while parked.

Rachel Martin, campaigns secretary at Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said: “Emissions from car exhausts are harmful to health, especially to children. Young bodies absorb more pollutants per pound of body weight than adults do.

“These pollutants enter the bloodstream and reach every organ in the body where they raise the risk of asthma and allergies, can damage brain and lung development, cause cancer, and increase the risk of heart disease later in life.

“We’re hoping the competition will raise awareness of the issue and encourage people to turn their engines off as well as giving students a creative outlet while they learn from home.”

The competition will end on March 1, and applications can be made online at https://noidling.aberdeencycleforum.org.uk/