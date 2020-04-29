Aberdeen customers get first Burger King deliveries as branch reopens

Customers in Aberdeen have ordered their first meals from Burger King in more than a month.

The restaurant at Aberdeen Beach opened earlier today after it was forced to close due to Coronavirus.

Now customers are able to order their favourite flame-grilled burgers through delivery services Deliveroo and Just eat.

It comes as the chain pledged to open reopen one restaurant in every UK city by the end of May.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A number of safety procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.

As a way of saying thank you to the UK’s NHS Heroes, the firm has also announced it will continue to donate meals to staff working at NHS hospitals local to the reopened restaurants.

Katie Evans, Marketing Director at Burger King UK comments, ‘We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants across the UK this week, including our first restaurant for customer Drive Thru – which is a huge step forward.”