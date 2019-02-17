Aberdeen cruise ship worker given advice on achieving dream by Oprah Winfrey

An Aberdeen-born cruise ship worker was stunned when he was offered career advice by one of the biggest names in showbiz.

Grant Martin, of the city centre, who has worked with entertainment teams on ships around the world for the last seven years, brought his seafaring career to a perfect end by working on a cruise hosted by his lifelong hero, Oprah Winfrey.

As part of his role with Holland America Line, the 28-year-old worked as assistant cruise director on Oprah’s Girls’ Getaway Cruise on board Nieuw Statendam.

The budding TV presenter admitted he was star-struck – even more so when he was asked to be the US talk show host’s personal chaperone.

Grant, who grew up in Garthdee, said: “I originally only started working on cruises because I wanted to take a gap year. Seven years later I am still here! I had been a massive fan of Oprah since I was very young so it was amazing to be part of her cruise.

“I was doing a few different tasks on board and then I was asked to escort Oprah around the ship.

“It was just incredible. My life paused for a moment because I just couldn’t believe what I was doing.

“Even later on I didn’t think she would recognise me because there were about 3,000 people on the ship but she did.

“She even took the time to give me a few pointers when I said I was hoping to be a presenter.

“To finish my cruise ship career on the ultimate high is just the greatest feeling.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Grant has visited 65 countries in the past seven years but is now planning to return home to the north-east next month to pursue his career in TV.

“Hopefully one day I can become a host myself,” he added.

“I’ve already done work placements with STV and my own YouTube channel is growing as well which is really exciting.

“I’m really looking forward to pursuing my dream job.”