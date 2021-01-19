A man has launched a fundraiser to help feed his collection of exotic animals due to the pandemic affecting his business.

David Low, from Bridge of Don, became known as The Critter Keeper nine years ago when he left his full-time job to showcase a variety of weird and wonderful creatures to the public.

But he has been unable to tour schools, nurseries and care homes as a result of the latest lockdown restrictions.

The former paper mill worker started running online sessions which have attracted youngsters from around the globe.

But the animal lover’s business has been so badly affected by the pandemic that he’s concerned he will struggle to feed all his exotic companions.

He said: “I was gutted when the new rules were introduced. I had bookings for birthday parties in January and they all had to be cancelled. It felt like last year all over again.

“You get back to a small sense of normality but then it’s taken away from you again.

“Now with the latest restrictions, we are unable to go out and about.

“However my online streams have been extremely popular, and the other day I did my first international session on Zoom with Girl Guides in Malaysia.

“During the next couple of months, we have almost a full order book for online sessions with Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.”

David has more than 80 animals in his care, ranging from snakes and spiders to a tortoise and turtles.

He has now launched an online fundraiser to make sure he can continue to operate with very little income coming in.

The money will help pay for food for all his animals until he can start visiting schools and other facilities again.

The 40-year-old said: “This is our ninth year of business and 2020 was the worst year we’ve had since we started.

“We’ve managed to keep going but we had to make some changes to what we do.

“We did our live streams during the first lockdown and once restrictions started being lifted we managed to start doing birthday parties outside using a tent.

“Then as we moved into the winter months the restrictions changed again so we had to have another think about what we could do.

“We bought some heaters so we could carry on, it wasn’t ideal but it allowed us to continue with the business.”

David added: “I’ve received quite a few donations to help look after the animals so I will be alright for this month and next month.

“We just hope we will be able to get back to the way we would usually operate in the near future.”

To find out more about The Critter Keeper, or to donate, go to www.facebook.com/TheCritterKeeperAberdeen