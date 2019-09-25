Aberdeen crime rates drop by 8% in last year

Crime in Aberdeen has plummeted by 8% in the last year – the second largest decline in Scotland.

Official figures released by the Scottish Government show that while recorded crimes in the city dropped by 8%, violent crimes are up by 13% and sexual crimes have soared by 20%.

The reduction in crime has been welcomed by a police chief – however, she said tackling sexual and violent crimes remained a “priority”.

Meanwhile, the number of overall recorded crimes in Aberdeenshire is up by 1% and in Moray by 6%, while Angus has experienced an 11% drop in crime – the largest decline in the country.

Nationally there has been a 1% overall increase in crime.

The fall in reported crimes in 2018-19 means the Granite City is no longer the nation’s fourth highest crime area per head – after dropping to sixth behind Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, West Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire.

In the city, crimes of dishonesty are down by 12% , fire-raising and vandalism has decreased by 13% and other crimes by 6%.

Superintendent Kate Stephen, North East Division, said: “Over the past year police officers, police staff and special constables have continued to adopt innovative ways of working to help keep people safe in our local communities, and often when faced with the most challenging of circumstances.

“Our priorities are identified by communities and we remain committed to working alongside the people we serve and our partners to help tackle crime and support crime prevention to ultimately reduce demand.

“Tackling both violent and sexual crimes remains a priority as both are equally unacceptable and devastating for the victims involved.

“Tackling and reducing violent crime is key and we continue to work with our partners to understand violent behaviour and deliver preventative and diversionary projects to reduce violence in our communities.

“In relation to sexual crimes, it is crucial that victims feel confident coming forward to police, and while there has been an increase in reports of both recent and non-recent sexual offences, we also continue to proactively identify victims of sexual crime, ensuring that all investigations are carried out consistently and to a high standard, regardless of when the crime occurred.

“We are also committed to working with third-sector organisations to ensure a victim-focused approach.”

Supt Stephen added: “An overall reduction in crime is to be welcomed, as well as an increase in confidence by members of the public to report incidents, however figures like these only serve as a benchmark for continued work and improvement. This can only be achieved by the commitment of all our officers, staff and special constables, as well as continued support from communities themselves to ensure we deploy and respond to the right places at the right times.”

Of the total 11,493 crimes committed in Aberdeen last year, there were 425 non-sexual violent crimes, 750 sexual crimes, 5,312 crimes of dishonesty, 1,894 crimes of fire-raising and vandalism and 3,112 other crimes.

Nationally, crimes associated with prostitution accounted for 2% of sexual crimes, with the “vast majority” of these crimes in the last year recorded in Aberdeen and Glasgow, a report into the figures states.

Operation Begonia was launched a number of years ago to provide enhanced support to help identify vulnerable people being exploited and to ensure their safety and wellbeing, leading to a number of people being charged with these crimes in the region.

Supt Stephen said: “Our ultimate aim is to deal with all incidents involving prostitution in a professional and sensitive manner alongside our partners. We see any interaction with a person involved in prostitution as an opportunity to provide pathways to support services and health partners, thereby trying to achieve the best possible outcome for them.

“At the same time as supporting and diverting those individuals who work in prostitution, we robustly and pro-actively deal with those individuals who look to control, exploit or traffic those involved in the industry. We will look to bring them before the courts at every opportunity.”

In Aberdeenshire, 6,339 crimes were recorded, with 191 non-violent sexual crimes, 495 sexual crimes, 2,512 crimes of dishonesty, 1,149 crimes of fire-raising and vandalism and 1,992 other crimes.

Recorded crime increased overall by 1% across Scotland, for the second year in a row, with the figures showing a 10% rise in reports of non-sexual violent crime.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP, said the increase in crime could be blamed on the SNP Government’s policy. He said: “This increase in crime for the second year in a row is a catastrophic failure of the SNP’s soft-touch approach to justice.

“If we are to address this worrying trend, this SNP Government must finally provide Police Scotland with proper resources and ensure there are enough officers on the frontline.”

However, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Our £20 million investment in violence prevention since 2007 has helped reduce violent crime to levels now 43% lower than in 2006-07, but any rise requires us to re-double efforts to secure the gains made over the decade.

“As well as continued investment in policing, in the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and projects such as No Knives, Better Lives, Mentors in Violence Prevention and Navigators, I have commissioned a major study into repeat violent victimisation.

“While fewer than one in every 100 adults are victims of repeated incidents of violence, these accounted for around three-fifths of violent crime.

“This research will help police, together with local and national government to better understand the nature of repeat violence – including the role of substance misuse – and ensure we focus our efforts on those most affected by violence.”