Aberdeen crematorium to resume services

Services at Aberdeen Crematorium will resume later this month.

The city council who operate the Skene Road facility have confirmed it will be used again from Monday, May 11.

Local authority bosses said national social distancing rules for funerals will be applied.

As with services across Scotland, only a small number of close family or household members can attend services to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said it was important for mourners to follow the Scottish Government advice.

He said: “The current position of re-starting services reflects the latest modelling data for the pandemic.

“Funeral directors will continue to organise and lead services.

“The public are being asked by the Scottish Government to stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social contact.

“People over 70 and those who have high risk and underlying health conditions are being strongly advised to stay at home as much as possible and significantly reduce unnecessary social contact.”

