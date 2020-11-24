Aberdeen creative launches crowdfunder to help black and ethnic minority artists

A creative practitioner has set up a crowdfunder to help support black and minority ethnic artists in Aberdeen.

Ica Headlam, of Aberdeen, launched the We Are Here Scotland Creatives Fund to highlight the voices of artists in Scotland.

It’s hoped the GoFundMe campaign will provide applicants with £500 grants to help them progress in their professional development.

Ica previously studied a degree in art and design in London but finished the course early and moved to Aberdeen.

He trained to become a social worker and now works full-time with vulnerable children in the city.

He said: “We Are Here Scotland came about through my sheer frustration of seeing the constant a lack of consistent BIPOC representation within Scotland’s creative industries.

“It also recognises that there needs to be a platform in which we are given the chance to showcase ourselves, connect and seek funding and grant opportunities.

“We felt we were on the fringes of opportunities and being recognised and valued for our work.

“Although some organisations in Scotland say they have specific funding for black and minority artists and creatives we didn’t feel it really applied to us in the ethos of some of these organisations.

“So we came up with the We Are Here creative fund, go fund me campaign to try to raise money to offer practical support to black and minority artists and creatives.

“The name We Are Here is the guise of we are here and can be represented.

“The plan is to raise £6,000 and split that into £1,000 each month between two artists and creatives with a £500 each grant to help them with the relative practice.

“It is a means of getting the ball rolling on discussion not just for black and minority creative community in Scotland but for a wider audience.

“To engage in why we have to take these steps to create these opportunities for ourselves.”

We are Here has already been praised widely for highlighting a number of notable BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) artists and creatives across its social media platforms.

Those artists include Sarra Wild (OH141), Bemz, Sekai Machache, Our Lovely Goods, Black Scot Pod, Brownbear, Zoe Daniel, Be United World, Courtney Ama Stoddard andTomiwa Folorunso.

The grant will be available to help fund aspects such as new equipment, residencies, individual projects, collaborative projects, exhibitions and showcases.

There are further plans to create online events to provide people with knowledge, skills, and networking opportunities for the community and to pay its panellists fairly.

People are encouraged to contribute or get involved if they have skills and time they feel would be beneficial for the organisation.

Headlam, who started a podcast in 2017 to highlight BIPOC creatives, believes the Black Lives Matter movement has brought some positive change.

He said: “You see a lot of black and minority artists getting opportunities with predominantly white organisations which is good.

“I am having really interesting with organisations across Scotland who want to do better and are learning from this movement that things cannot stay the same.

“That is really positive to see.

“Slowly but surely there is some form of change happening.”

Donations can be made by visiting https://bit.ly/338Bmor