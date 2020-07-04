Aberdeen creative agency takes on fundraising challenge for charity

An Aberdeen-based firm is to take on a fundraising challenge to support a children’s charity.

Creative agency Hampton was challenged by Kintore-based engineering firm Brimmond Group, which raised more than £4,000 for Charlie House last month.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

The team at Hampton will now be taking on a 24-hour runathon to boost funds for Charlie House, which has had to cancel its major fundraising events for the year.

It is also currently trying to raise £8m to build a new specialist support centre set within the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

The runathon will take place on July 17, and will see each of the 22 staff members at Hampton take on an hour’s walk or run.

Two employees will also extend their efforts by an hour to bring them to 24 hours.

Ewan Lyle, Hampton’s digital studio manager, who is leading the fundraising efforts, said: “Charlie House is such an incredible organisation and one that Hampton already supports, so we wanted to do something that helps raise awareness of all the good work it does, as well as much needed funds.

“This is such a challenging time for the third sector, not least because many events have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, a runathon provides us with the means to fundraise while also socially distancing.

“So when Brimmond Group asked if they could pass the baton on to us, we were more than happy to accept.”

Charlie House’s director of fundraising Susan Crighton said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support that Hampton gives us and would like to thank the team there for taking on this runathon.

“There are approximately 1,600 families in the north-east of Scotland who have a child with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions. We would like to be in a position to help them all, if needed, and fundraising initiatives like this go such a long way in helping.”