Aberdeen Covid rates ‘almost five times’ below Scottish average

New figures show the rate of Covid infections in Aberdeen has decreased for the second week in a row, and is now almost five times below the national average.

The most up-to-date numbers show there were 25 cases in the city during the seven days leading up to May 24.

This is the equivalent of 10.9 per 100,000 residents – among the lowest in the country, and well below the 47 per 100,000 Scottish average.

Additionally, the proportion of positive tests has been below 1% since April 22.

The numbers have been compiled by NHS Grampian’s director of public health, Susan Webb, and distributed to senior politicians across the city.

Health chiefs say almost two-thirds of the new cases have been linked to known events or settings, and also provided an update on vaccination rates.

More than 120,000 Aberdeen residents have received their first dose – 63.5% of the population – with just over 68,000 (35.9%) now fully vaccinated.

‘Every individual decision can have an impact’

Dr Webb wrote: “It is great to see low levels of infections in Aberdeen City, especially when we know what is happening across other parts of Scotland.

“Many of us will be enjoying the long weekend ahead and the increased freedoms that Level 2 brings.

“However, we saw with the Moray outbreak how quickly things can escalate and we are very much aware of the situation in central Scotland and now in Tayside.

“The high transmissibility of the APR02 variant poses a serious risk to those who have not generated an immune response or been vaccinated.

“Please encourage those you know and those you speak take up routine testing. Do it yourself!

“In this way we will identify people with Covid but without symptoms and in doing so, prevent further spread.

“We are in Level 2 with greater freedoms and optimistic about having more.

“So to keep open and moving in the right direction, please be tested and be vaccinated.

“Continue to work at home if you can.

“Every individual decision can have a considerable collective impact.”