Aberdeen Covid deaths at lowest level since November

The number of Covid deaths in Aberdeen are at their lowest level in 16 weeks.

New figures published by the National Records of Scotland show only two deaths linked to Covid were recorded last week.

That’s the lowest number for the city since the week beginning November 2.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, four deaths were recorded last week, the lowest since November 30.

Today’s figures also show a third of all the deaths recorded in Moray has been in the last five weeks.

Eleven people have died in the region since the middle of January.

The latest deaths bring the total for Aberdeen to 294, with 235 deaths recorded in Aberdeenshire and 34 in Moray.

The latest figures cover the period between February 15-21, and include all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

Scotland-wide statistics

Across the country, 9,347 people have died where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. This includes 290 from last week.

This year alone 2,652 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Of the deaths last week, 65% were people aged 75 and over, and 15% of the deaths were people under the age of 65.

However, deaths in care homes continue to fall at a faster rate than any other locations, dropping 19% in the past seven days, and down almost 70% over the four weeks.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all the families and wider communities who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s statistics show some welcome news, for the fourth consecutive week the number of deaths have fallen and in the latest week the number of deaths have decreased by 11%. Deaths in care homes over the last month have fallen at a faster rate than deaths in other locations.”