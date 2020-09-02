Aberdeen Covid-19 outbreak declared over

The coronavirus outbreak which shut businesses and sent Aberdeen back into lockdown has been declared over by health chiefs.

Public health officials at NHS Grampian made the decision on Wednesday after a sharp fall in new cases in the region.

When it was identified in early August, the cluster was linked to a number of bars in Aberdeen.

More than 220 cases of the disease were linked to the hospitality cluster, among around 400 in the Grampian area over the period.

Lockdown measures were reintroduced for three weeks, with bars and restaurants closed and a ban on travelling more than five miles for leisure.

Visitors to the city were also told to stay away in a bid to curb the spread.

North-east regional Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “The last month has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in Aberdeen and this news will come as a relief to the city.

“These latest figures are a testament to the work carried out by NHS Grampian staff who have placed their own health at risk for the protection of others during such difficult circumstances.

“Residents across the north-east also deserve great praise by abiding by the rules placed on them during lockdown in Aberdeen.”