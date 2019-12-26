Aberdeen court confiscates more than 150 blades

More than than 150 knives or bladed weapons have been confiscated by security staff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court since the beginning of last year.

A freedom of information request submitted by the Scottish Conservatives revealed that a total of 1,314 items have been seized at the north-east court.

Alcohol, drugs, syringes and tools were also recovered by security staff.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court, pictured, has a security barrier where staff search bags, use metal detectors and employ body scanners to find dangerous objects.

Scottish shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “It’s vital the public are kept safe and court staff do everything they can to maintain high levels of safety.

“But these figures show the difficult task those working in our courts face on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s not acceptable for people to think they can flout the law by being in possession of dangerous items. People who are found with items like this are a serious risk to the public as well as themselves.”

The disclosure covers the period from the start of 2018 to the end of October 2019 and shows a significant drop in the number of knives, syringes, drugs and tools seized this year.

A total of 1,100 items were confiscated in 2018, with just 214 seized this year up until October.

A Scottish Courts spokesman said: “We take the safety of all court users very seriously.

“We work closely with partners, including the police, to take all reasonable precautions against weapons being introduced into court buildings.

“Any item which is considered to be a potential risk to public safety could be confiscated on entering a court building.

“The discovery of any weapon or potential weapon by staff is immediately reported to the police.”