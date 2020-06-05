Aberdeen courses fully booked as golfers enjoy return

Golf courses in Aberdeen are booked up for the remainder of the week after reopening for the first time in two months.

Last week, golfers teed off for the first time since late March – with the first day back hailed as the busiest in 40 years by Sport Aberdeen bosses.

And the high number of players has continued, with all four public courses in the city fully booked throughout the week.

The volume of golfers was so high online booking systems crashed.

Every slot has been booked until Monday, with would-be players urged not to get in touch with Sport Aberdeen unless they plan to book for next week.

In a statement, the organsation – which runs the MacKenzie Championship, Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask and Kings Links courses – said it was beginning to bring online bookings back in a phased process.

It said: “We are pleased to share that we are now in the position to take a phased approach to bringing our booking system back online.

“An updated online booking link will be shared with members by email, on a course-by-course basis, based on the home course linked to your membership.

“While our preference would have been to make online booking available to all right away, we believe that this process will better ensure that the system is not overwhelmed on first release.

“We anticipate that online booking will be available to all users, for all courses, by the end of the week and at this point we will share the updated link on our website and social media channels.”