Aberdeen couples wanted for Come Dine With Me

Keen dinner party hosts in Aberdeen are being sought to take part in a popular TV programme.

Channel 4’s Couples Come Dine With Me is looking for participants from the Granite City to take part in an upcoming season of the show.

Three couples will battle it out in the hopes of being crowned winner of the competition, which has a cash prize of £1,000 up for grabs.

To apply, couples only need to be over 18, and from Aberdeen.

Filming will take place between September 17 and 20.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/2XrnCz9