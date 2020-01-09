Aberdeen couples to feature on Come Dine With Me TODAY

Three north-east couples will be featured on an episode of Couples Come Dine With Me later on tonight.

Becca Walker and her boyfriend Grant Freestone, husband and wife Leanne and Calvin Davidson from Bucksburn and Gail and Iain Wright from Oldmeldrum will star in the Aberdeen episode of the hit TV series.

Airing at 5pm on Channel 4, the popular show is watched across the UK and sees three couples cook for their dinner party guests, trying to impress them to gain as many points as possible to win a £1,000 cash prize.