Aberdeen couple’s relief as repairs start to fire-damaged Aberdeen flats

An Aberdeen couple who were left cowering in fear due to a bin fire have told of their relief as repairs began at their property.

Ashleigh Armstrong, 22, and her boyfriend Jamie Aherne, 26, along with their then five-day-old baby boy Arlo, had to stay in the kitchen as the fire took hold.

The stairwell at the Marquis Road flats were largely untouched, but other damage from the August 2 blaze was clearly visible.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed repairs are under way and are due to finish in December.

The couple had been calling for the local authority to carry out repairs but work was delayed.

Flooring has been replaced, the walls washed and replacement windows have been ordered.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman had sent a letter to Aberdeen City Council asking for an update on the situation.

The council replied, stating the delay was due to an asbestos test being needed for damaged floor tiles.

Jamie said: “They have done something in terms of repairs – they fixed the lock and cleaned. Before they did that, it was bad.

“I am glad they have done something but it could have happened months ago.

“We may need to move out for them to complete the repairs but, again, we have not been told.”

The couple said they feel safer now that the main security entrance to the flat has been fixed.

Ms Blackman said: “When I was first approached about the repairs required to the Marquis Road flats, I was very concerned about the extensive damage to the block and the inaction of the council to ensure repairs were completed.

“I’m pleased to see that, following a letter to the council, remedial works have been started.

“I will continue to monitor progress to ensure the council meet their deadlines, and should there be any further delays or issues, I will be back in touch.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We hand-delivered a letter to all residents in the building on October 8, to let them know works are due to be completed by December 16.

“The works include decoration of internal areas including walls, ceilings and handrails, new flooring throughout the block, and the renewal of communal windows.

“The same information was subsequently provided to MP Kirsty Blackman on October 25.”