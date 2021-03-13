Aberdeen couple to appear on BBC game show The Wall

A couple from Aberdeen is set to appear on BBC One’s The Wall this weekend.

Sam and Louise, who have been together for 10 years and married for five, put their knowledge to the test after taking part in the popular game show, with their episode due to air tonight.

Hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer, the show is the ultimate game of strategy, knowledge and luck.

Sam and Louise were required to take on three rounds that test their general knowledge and trust in each other.

Sam, a practice manager for a local optician, is originally from India but has been living in Scotland for 14 years. English is his fourth language and he has three degrees – Biotechnology, Medical Genetics and DNA analysis.

Louise works in finance as a commercial controller for an IT company.

The programme is an original format collaboration between The Springhill Company, Andrew Glassman’s Glassman Media, and CORE Media in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

It was first shown in the USA on NBC in 2016 and made its UK debut in 2019, fast becoming a Saturday night favourite on BBC One.

The latest series has averaged 3.3million on 30-Day All Screens for All Audiences, peaking at 4.2m for the fifth episode and the most recent series has seen the highest episode to date for young audiences.

In addition to the main series, a number of celebrity episodes have seen well-known names such as Stacey Dooley, Alex Brooker and John Barnes take on The Wall all in the name of their favourite charities.

As well as welcoming famous faces, applications are now open for potential contestants who think they can take on The Wall.

The latest series continues each Saturday on BBC One, with previous episodes including The Wall Versus Celebrities available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.