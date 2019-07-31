Video: Aberdeen couple reunited with pet parrot

An Aberdeen couple have been reunited with their beloved parrot – more than a week after it disappeared.

The Evening Express reported earlier this week how Sibghat and Iulia Niazi were left devastated when their African grey parrot Charlie escaped from their Roslin Street home.

Delivery driver Sibghat, 32, said Charlie was “like a child” to them and told how the couple feared they would never see their precious pet again.

However, after launching a desperate plea for information on their pet’s whereabouts, they were contacted by John Buchan, a former keeper at Aberdeen Zoo, who lives several miles away in Danestone.

John, 73, had spotted Charlie in his garden on Fairview Drive last Thursday and managed to capture the bird using food, water and a net from his garden pond.

He was initially at a loss as to where the exotic animal had come from, but after reading about Charlie’s great escape in Monday’s Evening Express, he was able to reunite him with his grateful owners.

John said: “It’s not the most usual thing to see in your garden. I was just going outside and I saw this grey shape among my shrubs, which on closer inspection turned out to be the parrot.

“I gave him some food and water because he was obviously very hungry and thirsty.

“After that he perked up a bit but he made it very clear he didn’t want to be held, so I put a net from my koi pond over him to stop him flying away.

“I could see he was tame and had obviously escaped from someone’s house.

“Fortunately I worked at Aberdeen Zoo and used to keep parrots so I knew how to take care of him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It’s pure luck he landed in my garden. He’s come quite a long way – I worked out that he’d flown about four miles from home by the time he got to my house.”

Sibghat said he and Iulia were overjoyed when they discovered Charlie was safe.

He said: “We are so happy we have got Charlie back. We just want to say thank you to John for finding him and looking after him.”

Charlie declined to comment on his adventure.